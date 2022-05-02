Telegram Premium? The company could be preparing a subscription service

Telegram is one of the most popular messaging services today and Telegram Premium could be the business model in which they have been working for so long, but that never materializes. Or, at least, a part of it, considering that Telegram is from its beginnings almost a decade ago until today, totally free.

The presumption of Telegram Premium does not come from nowhere, but from the findings that the reverse engineering expert Alessandro Paluzzi would have made, as published on his Twitter account and collected by media such as Neowin. According to this information Telegram premium would be at least a budding initiative with some somewhat disjointed ideas otherwise.

Thus, some of the complements that the subscription to a future Telegram Premium would offer would include reactions and stickers exclusivein addition to a sort of identifier that would distinguish users premium the rest. Nothing that at first glance seems that could encourage anyone to drop a penny in compensation, that is, but stranger things happen.

In any case, this unconfirmed look at what Telegram Premium might or might not be is just that, a look at what most likely missing important part of the filling to be reality. And even being true, it does not have to come to fruition and it is only internal tests of the company.

#Telegram is working on a subscription plan called «Telegram Premium» 👀 ℹ️ With «Telegram Premium» you can unlock premium stickers, additional reactions and more. pic.twitter.com/8X9YL89p3B – Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 1, 2022

Be that as it may, it should be remembered that, apart from this Telegram Premium, Telegram has already proposed the introduction of advertising as a method to generate income, although for now nothing has been implemented in a big way, as those news seemed to indicate, but in this case it is not ruled out that it will do so soon.

In fact, when it happens it is possible that we will find out and we can tell you about it soon, since as you know -and if you don’t know, take note- the MC channel on Telegram from which you can follow everything we publish and to which we invite you to join if you haven’t already, it’s public and open to everyone.

The only thing that is obviously obvious is that Telegram needs a source of income, because the money that its founder, Pavel Durov, has contributed is finite and the expenses of the Telegram infrastructure have to be scary. That “unlimited storage space” that the platform boasts is not such, or it will not be indefinitely and someone will have to pay for it.

The question is how they will do it and if, if necessary, that Premium Telegram will have a real added value and not, as they say in the publication cited with an almost comical vis in relation to what it has shown, «it focuses on satisfying the interests of the consumers”.