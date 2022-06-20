Telegram Premium is now official, what are the big news?

One of the few things that was not known about the arrival of Telegram Premium is the day that this would happen. Well, we don’t have to wait any longer because this additional application of the well-known messaging service is a reality since its landing on the market has been officially announced. This is a development that comes with advanced options compared to those offered by default by the free Telegram application (which is maintained without subtracting anything). To access them you have to pay a monthly fee, in the purest Netflix style, which according to the data available stands at 5.49 euros. Therefore, if you are one of those who uses this development intensively, you have one more option to get more out of it and even manage to be different from the rest (by the way, there are no compatibility problems between the two versions of the app ). The great novelties that come to Telegram Premium We show you below the most important novelties that you can find in the application we are talking about and that can make you consider accessing it instead of keeping the option that is free. They are the following: 4 GB arrives: instead of being able to upload files of up to 2 GB, this amount in Telegram Premium is doubled. Therefore, you can work with large files in a much more efficient way (including multimedia). Greater download speed: in this section the restrictions by the servers are over and, those who have a Premium account, can take advantage of the maximum possibility of Internet access they have. A great advantage when using the app professionally. Voice to text conversion: text messages are converted into voice with the touch of a button. Therefore, if you cannot listen to anything, but can read, with this function you will be able to achieve it. Greater personalization: this is achieved with various additions, such as more reactions or having stickers that are unique to those who have a Telegram Premium account . In this way, you will be different. Even profile photos can be animated options.No advertising: If you have a paid account, the small advertising messages that appear in the sponsored ones are a thing of the past and, therefore, you will never see them again. An increase in privacy, really. Some more options that double This is something that must be taken into account, since many of the limits that exist in Telegram are multiplied by two. An example is that the groups and channels can reach up to 1,000 users or that it can have up to 20 public links type t.me/name. Besides, this also happens with the stored GIFs, or the pinned chats. To all this, you must add that you can use different and unique icons in Telegram Premium. And, in addition, advanced chat management is included with new tools such as the use of unread messages or the ability to use a personalized folder for each conversation. Some things that come for everyone At the same time that the premium version of Telegram is announced, the company has announced that new options are also included in the free version. Some of them are a new preview of the chats; the use of bots is optimized; and, also, new options to manage public access to groups (an example is requests). >