Telegram Premium is already a reality: we review its price and all the news it includes

In the same way that Twitter Blue arrived a few months ago as an improved version of the classic Twitter and under subscription, another well-known free app like Telegram does the same with the official arrival of Telegram Premium. This is one significantly improved version the functions that the messaging app has, adding many others hitherto unpublished.

And although some of its advantages had already been leaked, it is now that the update that includes all the details is starting to arrive. Details which obviously include the possibility to subscribe right now. Here we tell you how to subscribe, at what price and everything you will get in return.

Already on iOS and soon on Google Play for Android

Telegram Premium is not a new application, but rather It is included within the usual app. This function will appear on Android in the settings section of the same, through a link that will allow access to a subscription of 5.49 euros per month. Now, we talk about the future because at the moment the update has only appeared in the iPhone App Store.

As is logical, since it is a universal app, it will also arrive on Android. However, it seems that the developers have chosen to launch it first on Apple phones. Therefore, we will have to wait a few hours (or a few days) for the Premium version to appear available on Android, for which You will have to update it from Google Play.

All the advantages that Telegram Premium brings

Although it is not on Android yet, we do know that will share news with the iOS version. For this reason, we believe it is interesting to review all the functions that this version improves and other new features that have not been published until now.