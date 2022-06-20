Telegram Premium is already a reality: we review its price and all the news it includes

In the same way that Twitter Blue arrived a few months ago as an improved version of the classic Twitter and under subscription, another well-known free app like Telegram does the same with the official arrival of Telegram Premium. This is one significantly improved version the functions that the messaging app has, adding many others hitherto unpublished.
And although some of its advantages had already been leaked, it is now that the update that includes all the details is starting to arrive. Details which obviously include the possibility to subscribe right now. Here we tell you how to subscribe, at what price and everything you will get in return.
Already on iOS and soon on Google Play for Android
Telegram Premium is not a new application, but rather It is included within the usual app. This function will appear on Android in the settings section of the same, through a link that will allow access to a subscription of 5.49 euros per month. Now, we talk about the future because at the moment the update has only appeared in the iPhone App Store.
As is logical, since it is a universal app, it will also arrive on Android. However, it seems that the developers have chosen to launch it first on Apple phones. Therefore, we will have to wait a few hours (or a few days) for the Premium version to appear available on Android, for which You will have to update it from Google Play.
All the advantages that Telegram Premium brings
Although it is not on Android yet, we do know that will share news with the iOS version. For this reason, we believe it is interesting to review all the functions that this version improves and other new features that have not been published until now.
-
twice the limits at all levels. With Telegram Premium you can send files up to 4 GB (instead of 2 GB), join 1,000 groups (instead of 50), set 10 chats (instead of 5), save 400 GIFs (instead of 200), 140 characters in the bio (instead of 70). In short, all the limits change, being as follows:
Telegram Premium
free telegram
Maximum groups you can join
1,000
500
pinned chats
10
5
public links t.me
10
5
Saved GIFs
400
200
favorite stickers
200
5
characters in bio
140
70
Maximum length in photo descriptions
4,096
1,024
folders
twenty
10
Max chats in each folder
10
5
Maximum accounts in the app
4
3
maximum file size
4GB
2GB
Faster file downloadalthough Telegram does not indicate how much the speed has increased, just as it does not indicate how much the files are downloaded in the standard version of the application.
- Convert audio to text, avoiding that typical laziness that sometimes gives us listening to a long voice message. It will also be useful for those times when, even if you want to, you don’t have time to listen to these messages.
- A badge next to the name in the form of a star it will appear in those users who are subscribed to this Telegram Premium.
- Verification in chats that they have with entities that have been validated, generally companies, although it is not ruled out either for individuals who use the application for the purpose of providing a service to other users.
- Exclusive stickers and reactions to which only those who have gone through the box to subscribe to this Telegram Premium will have access.
- Chat organization improves being able to change the default chat folder when opening the application.
- Request to join a groupwithout suddenly finding yourself in a group that you don’t want to be in or that you directly don’t even know what it’s about.
- Animated profile photos that can be shown as such in the application as a loop, without the need to enter the profile photo of each one to see this animation.
- new icons for the application that are added to the existing ones.
- goodbye to ads on those channels where advertising can now appear.
- Improved bots, developers can add a photo or video in the “What can this bot do?” so that the user can better understand its operation.
- Improved preview on Android, being able to see a large part of the chat without entering it and being able to slide up and down in the same way that it already happened in iOS. This is useful, for example, to read messages without leaving the double check.
- Files that are saved in the gallery directly without having to do it manually and being able to differentiate if we want to save only the private chats or also the contents of the groups.
- See progress on iOS when sending large files of up to 4 GB, given the particularity that it entails as it is a process that usually requires more time.
It should be noted that they are also including bug fixes general in the iOS app for all users and that will probably also reach Android. Similarly, the macOS version also includes new features such as being able to create a personalized profile photo using stickers or animated emojis.
