Telegram Premium gained a million subscribers in just 5 months, reveals Durov

Telegram Premium was launched in June this year bringing several new features to users in exchange for a monthly subscription worth BRL 12.49. This affordable price includes double limits, animated emojis, uploads up to 4GB, faster downloads, text-to-speech, ad removal, and more. The Premium version was an attempt by Pavel Durov, creator and CEO of Telegram, to monetize the platform by making more features available to the messenger’s users. In a post made this Tuesday (6th) on his channel, the businessman celebrated the results, stating that “they [os números] exceeded our expectations.”

According to Durov, in just five months of existence, the paid modality managed to attract more than 1 million subscribers proving to be a huge success compared to other social networks. He reinforces that Premium corresponds to a small fraction of the app’s total revenue, but points out that the numbers are growing. - Advertisement - In parallel to this, Pavel highlights Telegram’s commitment to the privacy of its users, renouncing the sale of personal information to private companies. “Thanks to successful monetization, Telegram will be able to pay for the servers, traffic and salaries needed to continue building features and supporting existing ones.”





Pinching rival applications, the CEO of Telegram even said that “while some other apps consider their users a tool to maximize revenue, we consider revenue a tool to maximize value for our users.”, indicating that the community is at the top of the list. platform priority pyramid. Telegram Premium — how to subscribe Telegram Premium features: 4 GB uploads

Faster downloads

Track up to 1,000 channels

Create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each

Add a fourth account to the app

Pin 10 chats to main list

Save up to 10 favorite stickers

Transcription of audio messages to text

Unique stickers that will be updated monthly

10 new emojis to use in reactions to messages

Change the default folder when starting the app

Use animated profile pictures

Premium badges: indicate the use of Telegram Premium

Three special icons to use in apps

ads removal

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

