Telegram Premium draws positive accounts: it already has a million subscribers

Telegram Premium, the membership of the messaging platform that offers a series of exclusive features for its subscribers, seems to be having a good reception.

Just over five months after its launch, the platform has already accumulated more than one million users subscribed to this program.

Telegram Premium managed to gather a million subscribers in five months

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov shared this news in a message published through his own channel on the platform this Tuesday, qualifying this achievement as “one of the most successful examples of a social media subscription plan ever launched”.

However, this effort to monetize the platform, still “represents only a fraction of Telegram’s overall revenue”as commented by Durov in the same publication, referring to the ads integrated into the system, which are currently its main source of funding.

The current economic growth of the platform is viewed with optimism by its founder. “Unlike other apps, we take a privacy-conscious approach to ads: we decided that no personal data should be used for targeting and that promoted messages should only be shown on one-to-many public channels”Durov points out. “Despite that, our ads have significantly outperformed the market and have put Telegram on a firm path toward financial sustainability.”added the businessman of Russian origin.

The illusion expressed by Durov does not only focus on recent achievements, as it also transcends the company’s projections. “The future looks exciting. The additional monetization strategies I discussed in my previous posts are already paying off, and the features we’re working on now will lay the foundation for further financial growth for Telegram in 2023.”predicts the top executive of Telegram.

This application, used by more than 700 million active users every month, launched its Premium subscription end of juneoffering its customers a number of additional new features, such as the ability to send files up to 4 GB, access faster downloads, add links to the bio and remove ads that appear on public channels, plus other customization resources.

The idea to monetize Telegram was communicated by Durov over the past year. Already launched, the executive takes happy accounts. “Thanks to successful monetization, Telegram will be able to pay for the servers, traffic, and salaries needed to continue creating new features and supporting existing ones. While other apps view their users as a tool to maximize revenue, we view revenue as a tool to maximize value for our users.”He also commented on his post.