Telegram owner accuses Apple of delaying ‘revolutionary update’

One of the best instant messaging applications is, without a doubt, Telegram. The great alternative to WhatsApp boasts a series of functions that guarantee the best user experience, although if you have an iPhone, we don’t really fear that the next update will take time to arrive. Or this is what emerges from the harsh message that the founder of Telegram Pavel Durov has published, through his personal Telegram channel and in which he indicates that does not allow him to update Telegram for iOS since the update is stuck in a “review process”. Pavel complains that Apple won’t let him update Telegram on iOS In a forceful message against the company with the bitten apple, Pavel indicates that he loves his work and that he is very lucky to be able to do what he likes. But that Apple is making things very difficult for him, due to a “dark review process imposed on all mobile applications by technological monopolies.” In addition, he added that “For example, our next update – which is about to revolutionize the way people express themselves in messaging – has been stuck in the “review” of Apple for two weeks, without explanation or comment by part of Apple. “ It should be noted that Telegram is in the top 10 most popular applications in the world, as Pavel recalls, so the founder of this service insinuates that, if an app of this size has this problem, the developers of smaller apps must suffer as unmentionable to pass the filters of the company of the bitten apple. Furthermore, Pavel reminds that Apple and Google charge a 30% tax to application developers. And according to the CEO of Telegram, with that money they should have the necessary resources to avoid situations like the one the popular instant messaging app is experiencing. We don’t know if this message will help unlock the latest Telegram update for iPhone users, but at least Pavel has made things clear and called attention to the Apple team getting their act together and the next update to the popular instant messaging application arrives as soon as possible. If you are the of an iPhone, the only thing we can tell you is to arm yourself with patience, since it seems that, unless Pavel’s complaint comes to fruition, the Telegram update for iOS is going to take a long time. >