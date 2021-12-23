Telegram on various devices: which one receives secret calls and messages?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Telegram instant messaging platform allows you to have the application installed on several devices at the same time, sharing the account among all of them. Now, and to prevent certain messages from being accessed in any of them, it has just presented a new function that allows you to select on which or which of these devices you can access content as specific as calls or secret messages.

The same Telegram account can be used from different devices

To activate and configure this option, follow these steps:

-To access to the Settings menu.

-To select the Devices option, where the list of devices that have access to Telegram will appear.

-Press on the specific device that you want to manage.

-Activate the option «Accept secret chats».

At that time, the reception in that device will be authorized, and these steps can be repeated in as many devices as it is desired to authorize the reception and sending of this type of communication. When activated, a window will open with information about said device to verify that it is the authorized user who is carrying out the login. A session closure can also be established so that, as an additional security measure, it is necessary to restart the session on said device and thus prevent an unauthorized person from being able to access this type of communication.

From this same menu it can also be selected whether the configured device can receive both secret calls and secret chats, being able to authorize only one of the two communications, both or neither. Or, of course, disable them when deemed appropriate.

All these functions can be especially useful when the different devices where Telegram is installed (both desktop devices in the web version and mobile devices through the app) are shared between several users. It can be especially useful in professional environments where Telegram is used as a messaging platform with which to communicate with clients, employees, suppliers … but you want to leave a communication gap accessible only to certain authorized users.

The exception regarding the use of secret chats would be in the case of the PC, where this option does not exist and they cannot be deactivated.

This configuration complements the security in the communications of this platform, characteristics that are reinforced with other alternatives such as the possibility of assigning a password to a Telegram chat.

