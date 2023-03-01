5G News
Telegram on macOS has a new power saving mode

Telegram on macOS has a new power saving mode

Published on

By Abraham
In the last hours Telegram Yes is updated on macOS and some very interesting news has arrived the optimization of consumption of the famous messaging app.

There version 9.4.1 of Telegram for macOS – which we remember is the app available on the App Storenot the Telegram Dekstop downloadable from the official site – brings with it a new option within the menu Energy Saving Mode present under the heading Settings, General. This is nothing less than a toggle that allows you to activate the Energy Saving Mode at any timewhich goes to disable a series of optional features and high consumption such as video and GIF autoplay, sticker and emoji animations, blur effects, UI animations and much more.


The Energy saving mode can also be set to activate automatically at a certain residual charge threshold of the MacBook battery or alternatively it can be always on. We point out that it is also possible to act individually on each of the items involved, in order to always deactivate some effects.

While this mode is primarily meant for MacBooks, it can also be very useful while using an older desktop Mac, since disabling some items definitely has positive effects on application performance, especially on those machines that no longer have very modern hardware. It is therefore an additional possibility of customization that is certainly pleasing.

Apple prefers to continue paying fines than fixing the App Store | Vestager

If you want to install the latest version of Telegram for macOS, please consult the following direct link to the App Store.

  • Telegram | macOS | Apple App Store, Free

