Telegram now more efficient and versatile: Discover the improvements and news of its new version

Telegrame, the great rival to WhatsApp and with a share of 700 million monthly users, once again delights us with a new update to its mobile applications, which are packed with new features.

With the traditional arrival of new animated emojis, aimed at Premium subscribers, and new interactive emojis, which can also be used as reactions, the Telegram team has focused its efforts on energy optimization, more flexibility in choosing the speed of media playback, on productivity enhancements for small teams, and more.



The Telegram team have also taken two weeks off from implementing new features to fix up to 400+ bugs, which is said to be soon, so bringing the new update to mobile is highly recommended.

To prolong battery time and improve performance

Regarding energy optimization, Telegram presents the arrival of the new energy saving mode, which allows you to disable the application’s animations to extend battery life and improve performance on older computers.

Users will be able to activate this mode automatically when their battery level drops to a certain charge percentage, also having specific selectors to deactivate specific effects.

Android users will have optimized power saving settings by default to get the best possible experience, while iOS users will also have the ability to limit background updates in power saving settings, although Telegram does not recommend use it “because you will see “Updating…” in your app much more often.”

Regarding the choice of media playback speed, to what exists to date, Telegram adds a new possibility whereby, by holding down the 2x button, users can choose between any speed between 0.2x and 2.5x.

To improve productivity, reading time arrives in groups of less than 100 members to facilitate collaboration, allowing you to see what time the messages were read by each person.

Sending invite links to everyone

For those who have restricted who can add them to groups, there is the possibility that an invitation link can now be sent to them as a message. Telegram also says that Invite links now offer previews in chats to see where they end up.

And in addition to these new features, users will be able to deactivate the dynamic order of sticker packs so that the recently used ones do not go to the top, the descriptions of the bots can now be translated into different languages, and improvements are coming to the folders in iOS , whereby users will be able to mark all chats in a folder as read with a simple touch, and where when forwarding messages, folders can be used to quickly find the most suitable chat.

About the folder improvements, Telegram says that Android users will get them in one of the future updates. As always, all the details are described in the official blog of the messaging platform.

Link: Telegram Announcement