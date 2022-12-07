Telegram now allows you to register without the need for a SIM card

Telegram released a new update that brings a number of interesting features.

A new form of registration, new privacy options, more features for chats, among other news that you can enjoy with the latest version of Telegram.

A SIM card is no longer a requirement for a Telegram account

One of the novelties that this Telegram update brings is that now users can create an account without having to have a mobile phone with a SIM card. That is, it will no longer be a requirement to have a SIM to register.

That doesn’t mean it won’t ask for verification. Telegram will continue to request this process, but through a new dynamic:

You can have a Telegram account without a SIM card and log in using anonymous numbers with blockchain technology available on the Fragment platform.

So if you want to maintain privacy, and you don’t want to share your phone number, you can turn to Fragment. It allows you to create an anonymous, private and exclusive number to log into Telegram.

And it is not the only novelty that we find with this update. The dynamics of the timer to eliminate chats is also improved. Users can enable this option to automatically delete new chat messages. Of course, this new setting does not affect existing chats.

And on the other hand, users who belong to small private groups will see that any of the members (with the permissions to change the settings) will be able to activate the timer. Continuing with the privacy options, Telegram is also adding the possibility of generating a QR code, even when the person does not have a username, to share their profile without having to share their phone number.

And a bonus Android users will find is that Telegram now shows how much storage space each chat is taking up, and gives you the ability to individually delete each type of media file.