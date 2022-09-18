Telegram is updated with status emojis, infinite reactions, email login and more

Telegram received the last major update in mid-August and now another batch of news is coming with endless , status and many other new features for Android and iOS.

New icon with Material You

Starting with the new icon, Telegram now supports Material You, which paints app icons with colors inspired by mobile wallpaper.

new animations

Speaking of Android, users of Google’s system will now have new animations when opening, closing and changing media. See how it turned out:







Prioritized Downloads

Prioritized Downloads

Free Telegram users will now also have access to the menu to prioritize downloads, where it will be possible to select which types of media should be downloaded first in conversations, channels and groups. To do this, just tap the Downloads icon at the top of the screen and sort the download list manually.

New login methods

Now Android and iOS users will be able to use their emails to receive login codes, which can be very interesting when your mobile operator is not available, but you still have WiFi connection. To do this, simply link your accounts and login with Apple or Google on the Telegram home screen.

New user links, channels and more

Now users, channels and groups will have one more link format to share in addition to “t.me/username”. The new format is “username.t.me”, which makes identification easier.

infinite reactions

infinite reactions

Now everyone can react to group messages and chats with dozens of options, including the 🤣 😐 🐳 that were only available to Telegram Premium users until now. There's also a new expandable reaction panel that organizes the ones you use most at the top.







Infinite reactions are only available to Telegram Premium subscribers, who can choose from thousands of personalized emojis and use up to 3 of them in a single message, as long as the group admins have enabled this function.

status emojis

Another exclusive feature for subscribers is the Status Emoji, which allows you to choose an emoji to be next to your name on Telegram, instead of the Telegram Premium icon.







- Advertisement - You can also choose from 7 emojis to match the Telegram themes you’re using, so you can tell others how your mood is or what you’re doing right now. The status can also have a specific duration, which is useful to indicate when you are working or sleeping, for example.