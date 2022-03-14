Telegram is updated with interesting news. Which?

Telegram is one of the most successful instant messaging apps. WhatsApp’s great rival has a very broad customer base that continues to grow thanks to the constant improvements that come to the app to improve its usability every day. And it is that the team behind the development of Telegram does not stop launching new updates to improve the possibilities of this service. And now they have just announced through their official blog another battery of new features that will come to the instant messaging platform. In this way, Telegram is going to receive a new, much more intuitive download manager, a completely redesigned attachment menu, a semi-transparent interface on Android, and other new features that will make the app even more useful. All the improvements that come to Telegram with its latest update To begin with, when a user downloads any file through Telegram, they will now see a new download icon in the search bar that will make the whole process more comfortable. For example, you will be able to pause or resume the download depending on your needs, especially useful with very large files. In addition, the attachments menu has also been changed to offer greater accessibility. For example, the moment you share a file through Telegram you will see that the interface is more comfortable and intuitive. Telegram usually tests some new features first on iOS devices since the client base is smaller, so it is easier to control possible failures or errors. In June 2021, the app introduced semi-transparent headers for iPhone users. Well, if you have an Android terminal, you will finally be able to enjoy this function. You can also activate the night mode. One of the most interesting tools in this app is Telegram Desktop, the desktop version of the instant messaging service that works really well. Now, it is capable of supporting the integration of real-time streaming applications. In this way, you can use programs so that other users can see your broadcast directly from Telegram. We close all the news that comes to Telegram through its latest update with an improvement that will allow access to links to access groups or users in a simpler way. Regarding the launch of this update, for now they have announced a staggered deployment, so in the coming weeks you will surely be able to enjoy all these news on Telegram. >