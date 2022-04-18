Telegram is updated with custom notification sounds, new animations, and bot improvements

Barely a month since the arrival of its last update, Telegram has surprised us today with the arrival of new features and improvements for your mobile and desktop applicationintroducing a new option to create your own notification tones, set custom durations for muting chats, auto-deletion of messages, new animations and animated emojis, a series of improvements for the use of bots, and much more.

Starting in order, from now on we can convert any audio file into a notification tone for our Telegram chats, creating personalized alerts from our favorite music or even our own audio messages. To do this, we will only have to access the audio files of our device through the Settings> Notifications and sounds options, from where we will be able to customize the notifications for individual chats or entire groups of chats, with the only limitation of a maximum of up to five seconds and 300 KB in size.

On the other hand, in counterpart of this update, Telegram has also expanded the temporary mute options for your chats. Until now we had just three default options to choose between one hour, eight hours, or two days of silence from the mobile application, adding an extra option from the PC. However, now we will have new default options that will go from 15 minutes to three months, and even a personalized option that will allow us to choose the specific days, hours and minutes.

Continuing with the integration of new features, this time we find an update directly aimed at WhatsApp. And it is that with this new update we can start to establish the auto-delete of messages in any chat, increasing the confidentiality of a conversation or simply helping us to keep it somewhat more orderly and clean. All this under a faster and more comfortable access model that will require fewer clicks to activate it, adding more flexible time settings from days, weeks, months, and even a full year.

Although if we want to share instead of hide, Telegram has added some improvements to your message forwarding systembeing able now to see the messages to which these messages were responding before being forwarded, offering us a greater context for them.

Finally, users will also have adding new animated emojisthis time focused on making our mouths water, focusing exclusively on some foods.



https://www.muycomputer.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/a4ab30bf845cec2ba8.mp4

Finally, for more experienced users, the app has just added a whole new dimension for your bots, giving developers tools to create infinitely flexible interfaces with JavaScript, the world’s most popular programming language. With this, Telegram bots can completely replace any website, creating everything from full applications to mini-games, among a few many ideas.

In addition, Telegram bots will also be able to perform small tasks such as chat management by adding extra features, automating processes or helping moderators. Users can now quickly add bots to their groups or channels from the bot’s profile and configure their privileges and permissions.