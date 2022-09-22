Telegram is updated with better reactions, animations and much more

- Advertisement -

The messaging application has a new version available, specifically 9.0, and it has included some of the most striking options. There is even an important leap in the Android version, since it takes advantage of the new functions that Google has included in its development. We show you the most important thing that WhatsApp’s great rival has launched -which it clearly surpasses in many sections-. By the way, emojis have a great weight among the options that are new to Telegram, although there are some other things that are interesting because they show that the progress of this app is constant. The most important Telegram news To begin with, it must be said that, at least for now, there are advances that are exclusive to Android. An example of what we say is that it is now possible to prioritize downloads in the client of this operating system. For this, there is a tab with this name where you can reorder the position in the list so that the process begins in the order that you establish. To do so, simply press and hold -. Then drag to reorder. Simpler impossible. Apart from the aforementioned, the new possibilities of the Google operating system have also been used to show that are more fluid in the application. And even if you are one of those with Android 13, you can use a thematic icon that allows you to combine it with the theme you use on the device (for example, between light and dark). The emojis have many novelties To begin with, something that was highly anticipated has come to the application. We refer to being able to choose between the emojis that can be used for (even now some that were only in the Premium version are available for everyone). The fact is that the panel to choose the one that fits is expandable, so you can select from a practically infinite number of options. By the way, those who have a paid account in the application, have more possibilities among the personalized elements and will be able to use up to three per message. In addition, in the Premium version of Telegram it is now possible to use animated emojis next to the name, which allows you to indicate how you feel and even what you are doing. Therefore, by having access to the personalized options that are very numerous or through the standard possibilities (there are seven and they can even change their color), it is clear that you will give a different touch to what others see when contacting with you. Other improvements that are important Apart from what is indicated, these are other improvements that come to Telegram and that are quite important: Username links: the unique links that each member of the application has now have a new format that allows to display your name more clearly. It is the following: username.t.me.Improved login: the options are now much broader and more effective, since you can receive the start codes by mail or by associating with the options offered by Apple or Google so that everything is more easy. Even booting into an iOS session is now faster and more intuitive, because it’s a lot like Android. >