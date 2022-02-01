Telegram is updated: Videostickers, better reactions and more

After its last update at the end of 2021, Telegram returns to the fray with its first update of the year, in which it brings us the new video stickers, improved reactions with more compact animations and extra emojis, a button to review unseen reactions, improvements in navigation between chats, and more news and bug fixes.

Starting with the biggest news, the ability to create and add new animated stickers, as well as the significant improvement in quality and efficiency of the existing ones, reducing the data required for each sticker to less than 30 KB, maintaining a great fluidity of animation.

Although the creation of these stickers required until now the experience of using some specialized software such as Adobe Illustrator, having to limit ourselves to the use of third-party creations, this new update gives us an easy-to-use tool with which we can generate our own animated stickers from any video.

As always, you can publish your packs with the @Stickers bot or add some of the new packs (Utya_3D, MAMATRESHKA, WackyLetters, Potato) made by other users.



https://www.muycomputer.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/618c31d7b9cea8d591.mp4

On the other hand, Telegram also your assortment of reactions has been updated, now using more compact animations. However, we can still send the larger effects by holding down any of the reactions from the emoji menu. As with interactive emoji, reactions are now synchronized, so recipients will see the animations in real time.

Just as the answers or mentions are highlighted with an “@”, from now on we can see a new icon with a heart (“♡”) when we have unreviewed reactions.

In fact, this update also adds 5 new reactions to help you comment on everything from Christopher Nolan movies to business news. These reactions can also be sent as interactive emojis. Send just one emoticon in any private chat, then tap the animated emoji to generate a synced full-screen effect.

https://www.muycomputer.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/1c2b60e13486714469.mp4

Additionally, now we will be able to navigate between the channels without reading or move between the chats with greater fluidity with a new gesture, holding down the “Back” button to return to a specific chat. From now on, opening chats from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, etc. add them to the list.

Finally, Telegram has invested a special effort in fixing some of the known bugs in their apps on Android and iOS, improved call quality, added translation capability for Quick Look pages (and bios on iOS), added the option to send muted messages from the share menu, and dozens of other improvements.