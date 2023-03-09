Telegram is updated to get along much better with the battery of your smartphone

- Advertisement -

One of the best messaging applications out there today, , has a new version available for both the iOS and Android operating systems. With it, as usual, new options are added and problems that have been detected are solved. But there is something that stands out above the rest: energy consumption has been reduced when the app is running. And this is really positive. The new Energy saving mode is an option that, surely, more than one decides to have constantly activated. With it, the energy needs that Telegram has to function are reduced and, therefore, it is more respectful of the of all the devices on which the application runs (both phones and mobiles). Doing this slows down the speed at which everything works, something that is even positive if you have a terminal that is not particularly powerful. The activation option is in the Settings, and it even allows you to tell the application that if it has a certain battery percentage, it activates automatically. In addition, there are other customization possibilities such as managing automatic reproductions or the effects that are already common in Telegram. Other news coming to Telegram The options that have been added to the application with the arrival of version 9.5 of Telegram do not end here. This is the most important thing that we believe you should know: New emojis: as usual, the company does not miss the opportunity to increase the number of animated ones that users like so much. There are ten, as indicated and, in addition, those called interactive ones that generate effects when used and that it is possible to select as a reaction are also included. Improvements in small groups: the most important is that if you are in a group of less than 100 users, now you can even know the time a message was read. This is most useful both on a personal and professional level, so it is an interesting addition. Playback speed: a most interesting novelty that allows you to change this parameter when viewing multimedia content (such as for example videos or voice messages). There are options ranging from 0.2X to 2.5X. Therefore, the degree of customization is quite high. More options for the application Apart from what has been indicated, there are other new options in Telegram, such as the option to automatically send invitation links to a group or that bots can now be better located so that descriptions are always translated. Consequently, there are many good news. The Telegram 9.5 update is already in the official stores for both Android and iOS, so you can install it as usual and, as always, at no cost. >