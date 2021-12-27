Telegram is less secure than Facebook and Whatsapp, says the founder of Signal

The Telegram messaging service has been able to earn a certain reputation in recent years and among the strengths of the platform, created by the company founded by Pavel Durov, there is a common opinion that there is the management of privacy and the data collected. And so it is that between a change to privacy and a prolonged downtime of the other services, Telegram has continued to grow, also thanks to the additional features that the service is equipped with compared to its competitors.

Yet not everyone thinks that Telegram is so safe and “Swiss” in the management of personal data, and among these is none other than the founder of one of Telegram’s main competitors, namely Moxie Marlinspike, the creator of Signal. The man in question took advantage of his Twitter account to cast some heavy criticisms that point to disprove the idea that Telegram offers something more in terms of end-to-end encryption.

According to Marlinspike, messages sent via Telegram are stored on servers in their original form, or in plain text, without resorting to any type of encryption to protect the data of private users, and adds to the dose by stating that from this point of view also Whatsapp and Messenger are safer.