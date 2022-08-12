Telegram has a “revolutionary” update, Apple delays its release

Telegram returns to attack apple, accusing it of having a process of checking which apps to publish – and their related updates – too cumbersome and longa source of frustration and above all of economic losses of no small importance. In fact, it is not the first time that Pavel Durov has addressed the Californian management harshly: “Apple prevented Telegram from updating its iOS apps globally“, the CEO said in 2018.”Unfortunately, Apple is not on our side“.
And if an app as big as Telegram complains about long approval times while simultaneously recording financial losses, let alone what small developers should say, Durov says. Who without too many words points the finger at Apple:
The only thing I find disheartening is that we are often unable to distribute new versions of Telegram due to an obscure “verification process” imposed on all mobile apps by tech monopolies.
And goes on:
For example, our next update – which will revolutionize the way people express themselves in messages – was blocked from Apple verification for two weeks, with no explanation or feedback from Apple.
Pavel Durov talks about mockery in mockery, because the delays are added to the payment of a 30% fee required by Apple and Google paradoxically to pay app reviewers. In short, you pay very high fees and then find the app to be approved (or updated) blocked for a long time before its release on the store.
At the beginning of the summer, the CEO of Telegram had criticized Apple for the limits imposed on web apps on iOS: “We suspect that Apple is voluntarily penalizing web apps to force users to download more native apps with which it can charge the 30% fee.“.
Credits opening image: Pixabay