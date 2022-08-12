Telegram has a “revolutionary” update, Apple delays its release

Telegram returns to attack , accusing it of having a process of checking which apps to publish – and their related updates – too cumbersome and longa source of frustration and above all of economic losses of no small importance. In fact, it is not the first time that Pavel Durov has addressed the Californian management harshly: “Apple prevented Telegram from updating its iOS apps globally“, the CEO said in 2018.”Unfortunately, Apple is not on our side“.

And if an app as big as Telegram complains about long approval times while simultaneously recording financial losses, let alone what small developers should say, Durov says. Who without too many words points the finger at Apple:

The only thing I find disheartening is that we are often unable to distribute new versions of Telegram due to an obscure “verification process” imposed on all mobile apps by tech monopolies.

And goes on: