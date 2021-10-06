Telegram gains 70 million users thanks to the latest Facebook fiasco

Telegram registered a «record increase in user registration and activity»Last Monday, has described the founder and CEO of the company responsible for the messaging application. The reason to win 70 million users at once is known and is not due to its own values ​​(which it has) but to the global fall of Facebook services that forced staff to use alternatives.

Telegram leads by number of users the group of applications alternatives to WhatsApp. If you use it regularly, on Monday you would notice a certain slowdown in the sending / receiving of messages and multimedia content. The reason was the one cited by the executive, a few million more added at once to his 500 million active users to connect when not being able to do so through WhatsApp. Another of the great alternatives such as Signal have also announced an increase in users.

“Telegram’s daily growth rate was exceeded by several levels in order of magnitude and we received more than 70 million ‘refugees’ from other platforms in one day. I’m proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to run smoothly for the vast majority of our users. “, says Durov, not without launching the consequent taunt to Facebook: «We won’t let you down when others do«.

Facebook, from bad to worse

The head of EU antitrust policy, Margrethe Vestager, said the fall in services had demonstrated the repercussions of relying on a few big players and underscored the need for more rivals. What he has not explained (nor other regulars) is who the hell came up with approving the acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram… Of those powders, these muds …

You already know our opinion: WhatsApp and Instagram should be independent as soon as possible. And not only because a problem with the infrastructure or computer attack puts billions of people out of the game, but because their privacy is highly compromised. Mark Zuckerberg has apologized, but they are repeated and they are not enough. You have to take action because Facebook simply has no solution.

The major Cambridge Analytica scandal – including gangster-style extortion with bribes, spies and prostitutes – should have been a turning point, but the fundamental changes have not come despite promises.

The biggest drop in services in its history by number of affected users (3,500 million) and time (more than seven hours) this week has been joined by the complaint (from a former employee) where the social network is accused of prioritize benefits over fighting hate speech and misinformation aware of its effects, such as an internal document that determines that Instagram is harmful for a part of its younger users and that it is especially “toxic” for teenagers due to the perception of their body image.

And rest from the mobile and everything else …

As for the fall of Facebook: peace of mind. There are alternatives and, in addition, for our own mental benefit, it is always good to disconnect from time to time. A few hours / days without ‘guasap’ (and without Telegram, and without a mobile, even without MuyComputerMC: D) can be highly beneficial for health.