Telegram gained 70 million users during the WhatsApp crash

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Last Monday Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down around the world for more than six hours. The first two platforms lack a substitute that can supply them during the blackout, something that does not happen with the instant messaging app. Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, WhatsApp’s main competitor, has assured that his company gained up to 70 million users in the hours that the blackout lasted.

During the fall of WhatsApp Telegram registered the largest increase in activity and users in its history

It is, as he himself has written on his own Telegram channel, the greater increase in activity and users never registered by the app. During those hours, Telegram continued to function relatively normally for the vast majority of users.

However, it has recognized that some users in America and Europe noticed that the service was a little slower than usual. And, when millions of new users registered in a short period of time, the app suffered a certain slowdown.

At the end of this past summer, Telegram reached one billion downloads, which is not directly equivalent to installations or users. In fact, it is estimated that the total number of Telegram users exceeds 500 million people worldwide, while WhatsApp is around 2 billion users.

It is not the first time this year that Telegram gains users at the expense of the Facebook messaging app. At the beginning of this year, after changes to WhatsApp’s Terms of Use, Telegram added millions of new users.

Signal, the other instant messaging app that competes with WhatsApp, has also gained users during its downfall. Although the company has not provided figures, it has announced that “millions” of new users downloaded Signal on their mobile phones.

.