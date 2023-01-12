Telegram for Windows is updated with necessary and useful improvements

More and more people are using messaging application clients on their computers. This allows them to stay in touch without having to use the phone when they are working. And, the companies, little by little, are offering better options in their developments. An example is that of Telegram, which has just updated its work for the Windows operating system. Currently, this Telegram development is the best of all those that exist for computers, since it offers a large number of usage options (but not all that exist in clients for mobile devices, it must be said). Its operation is optimal, and it is not exactly the one that consumes the most operating system resources, so having it open in the background does not impact the user experience when using the computer. The fact is that it has new functions that are interesting. The novelties that come to Telegram for Windows One of the new possibilities that come to the software is to include a spoiler effect (hiding) in the multimedia content that is shared. In this way, the receiver cannot see the content until he clicks on the file in question. This increases privacy, since third parties cannot see anything, and it is easy to use because you simply have to apply the Hide with spoiler option from the application menu. In addition, another good possibility is also added: being able to establish personalized images for each contact. In this way, you do not have to see the one chosen by the user, which is sometimes not identifiable. Now, there is the function of establishing your own and, apart from that, only you can see it. Other additions that come to the application With what we have indicated and with what you will see below, there is something that is very clear in the Telegram update: it tries to bring everything that exists in the mobile clients to the computer versions. And this is appreciated so that the user experience is always just as good. Here are some of the other additions you’ll find in the new iteration: Management options when it comes to setting who can see the photos used as Profile. It’s possible to set Profile pictures individually, so each person sees a different one if you wish. Now it is possible to hide -by the owners of the groups- the list of the members that compose them. Good news for Telegram, which undoubtedly maintains the Windows client of this messaging application as the reference in the market, clearly surpassing options like WhatsApp. >