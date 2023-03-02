Telegram for macOS gets new power saving mode

Economy Mode was added in the messenger settings and can be activated manually by the user if the platform is consuming more energy than necessary. By enabling this feature, Telegram will disable autoplay of videos and GIFs, sticker and emoji animations, blur effects, interface animations, etc.

Telegram received this Wednesday, the 1st, a new update in the macOS version with improvements in the application’s operation, bug fixes and a power mode that arrives to reduce battery consumption on laptops. This novelty arrives from version 9.4.1 that brings tools that limit the use of some resources.

Although there is the possibility of manual configuration, Economy Mode can also come into play automatically when the laptop reaches a certain battery percentage. This mode also allows the user to choose what should be closed when the optimization is activated, being able to keep only a few options.

For now, there is still no forecast for launching this mode on the Windows system, but those who value the lowest possible battery consumption can opt for the browser version that only offers the basics for exchanging messages, but increases the consumption of RAM by the browser.

See the screenshot below for Power Mode: