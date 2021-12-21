Telegram, fear of spoilers? There comes a way to hide the messages

Basically, it will be possible to send “censored” messages , which will be displayed only by users who want to do so, by clicking on it. The GIF below shows us how this novelty should work, which is not really very visible, being placed in the options that appear after selecting the text with a long press.

Just choose the “spoiler” option to make sure that a message (but also only a part of it) is not immediately visible to chat members, but requires a deliberate action to show itself. To report this difference, Telegram has chosen an easy to notice visual effect, a sort of animated pixel fog that replaces the hidden piece of content.

Of course, even with this new tool, however, you can come across spoilers: unfortunately, friends cannot be patched with a software update, and everything will depend on the user’s willingness to use the spoiler command or not.

At the moment the option is being tested and only affects messages: it is not said, however, that in the future a similar solution cannot be extended to images and other types of files, perhaps before introducing the novelty on the stable channel. The testimony we have now concerns the iPhone version, but it is difficult to think that the development team is not working to integrate this new functionality also on Android and on the desktop, with a coordinated launch. Regarding the timing, we would like to spoil them for you, but there are currently no indications in this regard.