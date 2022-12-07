Telegram dispenses with the use of a physical chip for authentication and a virtual number can be used

Telegram launched this Tuesday (6) a new update in which it changed the way the application validates the login of users on the platform. Like WhatsApp and other messengers, verification was previously done using a code sent via SMS to the registered phone number, but that has changed.
In a post on its blog, Telegram announces the possibility of creating the account without a physical chip using anonymous blockchain-based numbers available on the Fragment platform. This new feature increases profile privacy, preventing third parties from finding you based on your real phone number.
The numbers generated by Fragment are not free and the amount varies according to the country of origin. The site works with an auction service, allowing interested parties to compete for the same option. By purchasing your virtual number, you will unlock an area where you can check messages received on that cell phone.
With this, it is possible to use your “virtual chip” during the registration and receive the code in the Fragment account. Although it is new, there are also other services that offer temporary numbers only for registration on websites or applications.
