Telegram dispenses with the use of a physical chip for authentication and a virtual number can be used

Telegram launched this Tuesday (6) a new update in which it changed the way the application validates the login of users on the platform. Like WhatsApp and other messengers, verification was previously done using a code sent via SMS to the registered phone number, but that has changed.

In a post on its blog, Telegram announces the possibility of creating the account without a physical chip using anonymous blockchain-based numbers available on the Fragment platform. This new feature increases profile privacy, preventing third parties from finding you based on your real phone number.