Telegram confirms payment functions on its platform

Free is over. The payment period begins. It was a matter of time that the platforms intended to communicate, introduced payment functions. We already have who has put the bell on the cat. Telegram has announced that will perform certain functions under subscriptions, so to access them we will have to pay. Something that in these times is even normal. In fact, I ask a question, would you pay for the use of Telegram?

Pavel Durov, creator of Telegram has confirmed a paid Telegram

Via a message on your Telegram channel, the creator of the communications platform has announced that there will be functions in it that can only be used under payment for them. Although rumors of this coming have been around for months, now is when it becomes official.

The premium plan was created by listening to the requests of some users who wanted the current limits on the platform to be raised. These increases need to raise server spending and therefore require a consideration that it will have to come out of the pocket of those who are going to use them.

But its creator not only stays in the obvious. He says that this premium subscription will not only bring an improvement and increase in functions, but also In addition, the servers will be faster and more agile. We assume that they will also have other privacy functions and the like. Something that Telegram has always been very much in agreement with.

Also very interesting is that those who have the paid version, they will be able to access the new functions in a preferential way. Something that the developers will appreciate and take into account in order to implement these new functions.

What do these premium Telegram news consist of?

Its creator, in that message, speaks of extra large files (I imagine being able to trade entire movies through the app), animated reactions and exclusive stickers. That is what has been hinted at so far, but there will be much more.

The functions as we know them until now will continue to exist and will continue to be free, so users who do not want that premium version will continue to access it as usual and they will continue to enjoy the application for free.

Now, it seems to me that if there are many paying users, the servers will focus on them and the rest, the freemiums, will notice that the application is a little slower or that it is not as smooth. I hope this doesn’t happen but it gives me that the future tends towards everything by subscription And we would have to answer the question at the beginning, to get an idea of ​​whether it is profitable to pay for messaging applications.