Telegram CEO voices complaints against App Store

For various reasons, there are multiple and controversies about how the Apple App handles the review processes, this time there is one that was issued by the CEO of , Pavel Durov. The executive indicates that Apple is holding the next Telegram update under review. The problem is that the process has already lasted more than two weeks without any explanation or response from the Cupertino company.

Telegram upset with Apple

Via the official Telegram channel, the Director of the company expresses his frustration and disappointment with Apple. since it’s “discouraging” not being able to push out app updates thanks to what he refers to as “the obscure review process”. He also adds that this is the case for all applications due to the giant monopolies.

Between the words of Pavel Durov he expresses that the following update was designed to “revolutionize” the type of messaging and the way in which they are expressed. However, it continues to be withheld by Apple and its “reviews”, adding that More than two weeks have passed without any response from the company.

Now, Durov joins the list of complaints that have been heaped on the company by a few other small developers. This situation regularly takes a little longer to be published. This is in order to avoid future issues about App Store policy violations.

In any case, the message from the CEO of Telegram continues to question these processes. Since Telegram, he alleges, is one of the top 10 most downloaded apps in the world is going through this situation, other small developers are facing more serious problems. He also adds that it’s not just about team morale and how “daunting” it can be, but it also has monetary repercussions. Larger teams of developers have serious losses and this happens with thousands of apps.

Durov delves a little deeper into the subject, delving into the taxes by Google and the 30% that Apple charges for applications, complaining about this type of invoices, justified under “resources necessary to review the applications“. The complaints cause Apple to gradually try to change what it is doing with the App Store.