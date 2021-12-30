Telegram celebrates the end of the year with one of its best updates: spoilers, reactions and more

Telegram does not let the year go by without a last update for its applications, now of great significance: the new version 8.4 brings to mobile phones and computers the anticipated messages hidden in spoiler, The reactions, add option to translate conversations and allows sharing the user profile, groups and channels through personalized QR codes.

What a year Telegram has had, there is no doubt that the instant messaging platform I put all the effort to innovation. It removed almost all the limits to its channels, allows the customization of the interface to the extreme, implemented greater security for all and allows to delete messages in bulk and by dates. And what better way is there to say goodbye to 2021 than with a new update?

You can now hide messages with sensitive information

After passing through the relevant betas, both for iPhone and Android, the new function of spoilers is now available on stable Telegram. With it, it is possible to communicate difficult information and that only those who want to find out about it. That you went to see Spider-Man and want to talk about the movie? Comment it in your low group spoiler and no one will be able to complain about having eaten it.

Apart from those mentioned spoilers, Telegram 8.4 adds many more functions to your instant messaging application:

Reactions to messages . Telegram allows you to react to any message with 11 animated Emojis. Are the reactions: just click on any message and choose one of the top emoticons. Furthermore, double-tapping any message automatically reacts with a thumb up (ok).

. Telegram allows you to react to any message with 11 animated Emojis. Are the reactions: just click on any message and choose one of the top emoticons. Furthermore, double-tapping any message automatically reacts with a thumb up (ok). Message translation. Perfect for chatting in groups where different languages ​​are spoken: Telegram can already translate these messages if the translation is activated from the app settings. Once activated, the “Translate” option will appear when clicking on any message.

Thematic QR codes . It is now possible to customize the color of the QR codes with which to share chats, channels or groups. Telegram also allows you to add Emojis.

. It is now possible to customize the color of the QR codes with which to share chats, channels or groups. Telegram also allows you to add Emojis. More interactive Emojis. Telegram expands the number of emoticons with its own animations.

As usual, this new Telegram update is now available in the application stores and also as a direct download from the APK. So that the spoilers and reactions are displayed correctly all chat participants must have updated.

