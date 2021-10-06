Telegram celebrates the arrival of 70 million new users before the fall of WhatsApp

While Facebook Inc. tries to cope with both the prolonged decline that took place this Monday, as well as accusations that point out that the company puts economic benefits before the safety and well-being of users, some of the rival messaging platforms WhatsApp are celebrating the arrival of new users to their respective services.

The most benefited of all of them is, without a doubt, Telegram, whose CEO, Pavel Durov, welcomes new users from its channel on said platform, praising the qualities of Telegram compared to other known options, including the fact that it is an independent platform.



Recall that WhatsApp is part of the Facebook Inc applications conglomerate, where this week will mark seven years since the closing of the acquisition of this communication platform for an amount close to 20,000 million dollars.

It is not the first time that a WhatsApp crash clearly benefits Telegram, but it turns out that this year also adds the fact that the arrival of the new terms and conditions to WhatsApp and the way of trying to make it accepted by users have also raised blisters among part of the user community of this platform, that it got up on the warpath, although it was in August when the messaging platform finally agreed to make it optional, without threats to those who do not want to accept, unless they cannot communicate with the companies.

Focusing on Telegram, the messaging platform run by Pavel Durov celebrates receiving 70 million new users. It was at the beginning of the year when Telegram itself also celebrated having reached the milestone of 500 million users, in the absence of knowing the total number of currently active users, although sooner or later, this figure will be made public.

Regarding the avalanche received, the CEO of the platform points out the following:

I’m proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to run smoothly for the vast majority of our users. That said, some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual, as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time.

But in addition to Telegram, the other great beneficiary of the situation is Signal, Edward Snowden’s favorite platform, which has claimed to have achieved “millions of new users”, although their arrival has caused minor problems in the provision of their service.

There is no doubt that both Telegram and Signal, as well as much less known options such as Session, Bip Messenger, Threema or Safeswiss, among other options, have tried to fish for new users when they see the churning river, although at this point it is unknown if since Facebook Inc will do everything necessary to avoid new crashes in each new update of their systems that they carry out in the future.

