Telegram beats WhatsApp with an update where I already know …

Telegram does not miss every opportunity that comes its way and wins the race over WhatsApp due to the reactions in the messages. The app created by the Russian Dúrov brothers continues to offer smart alternatives to continue attracting more users, mostly from WhatsApp.

What’s new on Telegram?

New features, in addition to message reactions, translation, hidden text, additional interactive emojis, themed QR codes for users and channels. These news come to improve the experience of the current user base who are in one of the WhatsApp alternatives.

To react to messages, users can double tap on a message and a thumbs up emoji will pop up to react quickly. It can be changed in Settings, Stickers and Emoji and in the Quick Reaction section. To have all the reactions it is necessary to press and hold a message bubble.

The hidden text works as we have seen in iMessage. When selecting the text, there is a formatting option (bold, italic and underline) and then the Spoiler option appears. That’s when the hidden text makes an appearance. The recipient user has to touch the message to reveal the text

The world’s most customizable messaging app

Go that it is since it offers color options and different backgrounds for the chat, both in daytime and dark mode. Increase personalization with themed QR codes. Any user with public name, groups, channels and bots can generate a code to be easily found.

Lastly, additional interactive emojis that animate on sending were also enabled. The crying emoji and the fire emoji are examples of this. The translation reaches Telegram, you can translate any message in a language other than yours. This feature requires iOS 15 or iPadOS 15.

What do you think of these news? If you use Telegram, tell us, What is better compared to WhatsApp? Remember that all the Apple news, information about apps, compilations, opinions, analyzes and tutorials can be found on iOSMac.