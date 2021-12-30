Telegram beats WhatsApp with an update where I already know …

Telegram does not miss every opportunity that comes its way and wins the race over WhatsApp due to the reactions in the messages. The app created by the Russian Dúrov brothers continues to offer smart alternatives to continue attracting more users, mostly from WhatsApp.

What’s new on Telegram?

New features, in addition to message reactions, translation, hidden text, additional interactive emojis, themed QR codes for users and channels. These news come to improve the experience of the current user base who are in one of the WhatsApp alternatives.

To react to messages, users can double tap on a message and a thumbs up emoji will pop up to react quickly. It can be changed in Settings, Stickers and Emoji and in the Quick Reaction section. To have all the reactions it is necessary to press and hold a message bubble.

The hidden text works as we have seen in iMessage. When selecting the text, there is a formatting option (bold, italic and underline) and then the Spoiler option appears. That’s when the hidden text makes an appearance. The recipient user has to touch the message to reveal the text