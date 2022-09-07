Telegram apparently handed over user data to the BKA in 25 cases

According to NDR, the Federal Ministry has confirmed that the messenger service has over user data to the Federal Criminal Police Office.

The messenger service Telegram has handed over user data to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in 25 . This is reported by the NDR, which relies on its own research and statements by the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI). This confirmed for the first time that Telegram had handed over user data to German investigative authorities.

The NDR quotes the BMI as saying that there are a few “highlighted individual cases” in which inventory data such as IP addresses were transferred from Telegram. Research had shown that the BKA had sent 202 inventory data requests to Telegram. The messenger service answered 64 of these and transmitted user data to the BKA in 25 cases. This happened in cases of child abuse and Islamist terrorism. In addition, Telegram is said to have deleted content on request in almost 400 cases.

“0 bytes to third parties”

Although it was reported in June of this year that Telegram was increasingly working with German law enforcement agencies, there was no official confirmation of this until now. So far no one has been available to speak to voonze online in the BMI this evening.

Telegram still writes on its website: “To date, we have shared 0 bytes of user data with third parties, including all governments.” Telegram is therefore used worldwide by criminals, terrorist suspects and members of the opposition. German authorities have been monitoring the platform for some time.

Earlier this year, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser put pressure on Telegram to cooperate with the German authorities. Death threats and other dangerous hate messages should be deleted and have clear criminal consequences, she said. Talks between the ministry and Telegram apparently bore fruit, and in February it became known that Telegram had blocked more than 60 channels.



