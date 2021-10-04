Telegram and TikTok also report malfunctions

Problems continue on the Internet. The day started with the falls of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Now, the situation cannot be worse, because other alternative services, such as Telegram and TikTok, are reporting glitches.

In case of Telegram was to be expected, because the thousands of users of WhatsApp They have migrated to the courier service of the brothers Nikolái and Pável Dúrov in a matter of hours. So much activity caused the Telegram servers to collapse before the saturation of new users around the world.

According to user reports on Twitter, messages sent by Telegram it takes a few seconds to reach the recipient. Other users are less fortunate and report that they cannot access the platform, either through the website or the mobile device application.

About TikTok, DownDetector Specifies that the social network began to present problems from 10 in the morning and, according to the publications of users on this website, the impasse occurred in countries such as the US, Russia, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The fall of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook It has been reported in several countries such as the United States, Russia, Spain and the Netherlands, according to the portal DownDetector. Internet users have pointed out that, in the case of WhatsApp, the system allows you to write new messages, but they are not sent despite having a stable Internet connection. The text is suspended with the “clock” icon as if it were in process, but it never reaches the destination.

Answers about the downfall of Facebook and Instagram

So much Facebook and Instagram They have used their Twitter accounts to report the status of their platforms.

“Instagram and your friends are having a bit of a difficult time right now, and you may have trouble using them. Be patient, we’re on it! #instagramdown ”, reported Instagram.

While Facebook explained: “We are aware that some people have problems accessing our applications and products. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. “

