Telegram and the BKA survey: There are legal regulations on this

A poll pops up for users; in it the messenger service asks in which cases it should give the IP address and telephone number to the police.

Telegram’s current privacy statement states that IP addresses and phone numbers of terror suspects could be disclosed at the request of the government, through a court order. Now the messenger is apparently writing to many or even all users in Germany to vote on this passage. The “service message” appears as a chat. In a second message there are four possible answers.

The options state that, firstly, the current data protection declaration remains in place as it is. A second option provides for the cases in which Telegram shares data to be expanded to “serious crimes”. Option three should be chosen by people who think the messenger should under no circumstances hand out IP addresses and telephone numbers. If you don’t want to take part in the , you can abstain or ignore the message.

Just a few minutes after the first news appeared in the editorial office of voonze online, the number of votes cast in the news was more than 800,000.

Telegram encrypts in two ways

Telegram also points out that the service never provides information about chats or contacts to third parties, “not even to government institutions”. Nevertheless, one wants to counter the abuse of the platform by terrorist groups.

Telegram chats can be encrypted in two ways: Normally between the server and the client, so the service has access. So-called “secret chats” are also end-to-end encrypted – Telegram should not be able to look into them. The messenger wants to prove this with a visualization key.

Anyone who spreads such content either in a public chat or in a secret chat that has become public through other means can be suspected of being a terrorist. Law enforcement agencies reading this can then obtain in court that the IP address and phone number associated with the Telegram user be released. The current data protection declaration is explicitly about requests from authorities.

Of course, there are already for such cases. A change to the data protection declaration alone would therefore be obsolete. Telegram could at most extend the encryption of the messages in addition to the data protection declaration.

Politicians are working on messenger surveillance

The EU Commission is working on comprehensive messenger surveillance. This would provide for complete chat control – this involves scanning content that shows sexual abuse of children. End-to-end encryption would then be obsolete. There is corresponding criticism from numerous sides, including from politics itself.

