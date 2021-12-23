Telegram and reactions to messages: where we are

It is no mystery that Telegram has been working for some time to introduce the possibility of inserting a reaction to messages using emoticons. It is a function in which the competitor WhatsApp is also investing – see the latest beta developments – and this represents another good reason for Telegram to accelerate.
New details about it were recently shared by the user who posted a short movie which shows how reactions to messages on Telegram work, using a beta version for iOS. In short, at present:
- you can choose from 11 reactions
- when used in groups, reactions indicate the name of who sent them
- it is possible to disable the reactions in the channels or groups, or alternatively only allow the use of some of them
- sending a reaction is accompanied by a captivating animation
At present it is not possible to determine when this feature will be made available to the general public. The information is taken from the beta version for iOS, but it is easy to predict that, when the works have reached a mature stage, the developers they will not neglect the Android user. It must be said that, even if WhatsApp has yet to introduce a similar function, there are other popular messaging apps that have foreseen it for some time, think of Facebook Messenger and Apple’s iMessage. No shocking or unprecedented features, therefore, but a welcome effort to make a platform more and more complete that, for the rest, continues to face its competitors on an equal footing.