Telegram advances and is used by 65% ​​of Brazilians, but WhatsApp still leads, says survey

Data released this week by the new edition of the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey on the use of messenger applications in Europe reveals that Europeians prefer to use WhatsApp for instant messaging, but a considerable portion of the population has joined Telegram in the last four years. . According to the survey, services offered by Meta such as Instagram Messenger and WhatsApp lead among users, showing a strong advance considering previous studies. According to the recent edition, WhatsApp is present on 99% of respondents’ smartphones, while Telegram is used by 65% ​​of people.

Although the Russian messenger did not even reach 70% of the population, Telegram showed a growth of 12 percentage points compared to 2021, the year in which the app was used by 53% of participants. This increase brings the application closer to Messenger, which currently has a market share of 70% against 76% in the previous year. - Advertisement - In parallel with this drop, Instagram managed to become popular in the last 12 months, growing 4 percentage points, occupying the second position as the most used social network in the country, being installed on the cell phone of 86% of Europeians against 82% in 2021, a boost driven by for the news inserted in the application as an incentive to Reels, for example.

Unlike these apps that have fluctuated over the last year, Signal has remained static at 12% between August 2021 and August 2022, highlighting that the messenger has a loyal user base. As for age groups, Telegram proved to be noticeably more popular among young people aged between 16 and 29, corresponding to 69% of installations, while in the adult class (30 to 49 years old) the index is similar and there was a drop of only one point. percentage; in the group over 50, the rate is only 53%. Finally, the survey also asked participants about their intention to subscribe to Telegram Premium, a plan launched in Europe for R$23.99/month with exclusive features for subscribers. In this topic, only 5% of people claimed to have contracted the plan, while 9% are interested and 86% do not intend to subscribe.

- Advertisement - The survey was carried out between July 13 and 27, 2022, with the participation of 2,073 people, respecting the proportions by gender, age group, monthly family income and geographic distribution of this group. The confidence level is 95% and the margin of error is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.



