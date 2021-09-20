Telegram adds track sync, record live streams, and more

Telegram continues to offer extremely cool features for content creators. There we have channels and groups of all kinds (ours, t.me/wwwhatsnew, without going any further, already verified), the possibility of streaming and, with the new version, the option to record them.

This is version 8.0.1 that is coming with these functions:

– Synced themes for individual chats. We can put animated backgrounds, background patterns … now there are eight new themes, and when changing to one within a chat, the other person will see it at the same time. It is very useful to be able to identify the person with whom we chat just by seeing the background of the conversation, thus preventing something from going to those who should not read it.

Each theme comes with a day and night version, and can be configured with the chat configuration menu that we have open.

– Full screen emoji sync. We can share an emoji in a private chat, tap on it and unleash a full screen effect so that the recipient of the message cannot easily ignore it.

– Improved read prompts in group chats. So far a group message is marked as read with two check marks when a group member views it. In this new version we can press and hold the message to see who exactly has seen the message and who has not. Telegram will automatically remove these read notices from its servers after seven days. These announcements are only valid for small groups (in the example it shows a group of 12 people).

– Record live broadcasts and video chats. If you have missed someone’s program, you will be able to watch it delayed if the administrator has configured it. Only group administrators can start a recording, with options to save only audio or both video and audio. You can choose the orientation for the video file, vertical or horizontal, and during recording we will have a red dot indicating that it is being recorded.

– The new version uses 64-bit storage architecture for chats, messages and scripts, allowing the platform to continue to grow as there is more space for users and groups. This means that when installing the new version, the local database on our phone has to be rebuilt to work with the new 64-bit system, so it will take a little longer than usual.

Great news for a great messaging solution.