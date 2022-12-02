Telegram accused of sharing user data

- Advertisement -

Names of administrators, their telephone numbers and the IP addresses of channels that would have infringed the legislation on intellectual property would have been revealed by Telegram as a result of a legal dispute which is held in India in connection with the violation of Singapore’s privacy policies.

An Indian court forces Telegram to share user data that would have infringed intellectual property laws

The case originated when a teacher denounced the practice of certain Telegram channels where study materials were sold without permission of the holders of their own intellectual property. The professor accused Telegram of not doing enough to prevent the unauthorized distribution of her materials on the platform.

The Indian court ordered Telegram to submit to Indian legislation in relation to the supervision of these channels but from Telegram it was argued that revealing the information about the channels where the practices are maintained would violate the privacy policy from Singapore, which is where the servers were located.

The court responded that the owners of the rights to the distributed material could not be left unprotected against infringers just because Telegram had chosen to locate its servers in Singapore, forcing the platform to share the requested data, on the condition that the same they would not be shared or disclosed by the parties involved in the procedure.

Remi Vaughn, a Telegram spokesperson, stated that the platform stores very limited data and in some cases even no data from its users, making them even unable to access the data. Faced with accusations that they have shared the data related to this legal claim, Vaughn declares that he cannot confirm that any private data has been shared.

India and Southeast Asia is one of the largest markets for Telegram, where it has almost 150 million users And, precisely, in recent times it has gained wide popularity in relation to Telegram channels where pirated material is shared, especially movies and television programs and series.