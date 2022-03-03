Telegram accounts to follow the conflict in Russia and Ukraine

Social networks during the war that the world is experiencing have once again become a fundamental communication channel. A few days ago we told you about the dangers that this has, but we cannot ignore the advantages: anyone with a mobile phone in their hand can show the reality of what they are experiencing.

Telegram is more than just a messaging platform, it is a program that also allows you to create unidirectional channels, so that one or more administrators can publish content and the members of the channel can read it without the possibility of writing on it. Taking advantage of this function, channels that gather the content sent by users are becoming very popular.

One of them is t.me/xydessa, with news from the city of Odessa and almost 500,000 followers, although this week it has been posting videos sent from different regions. Odessa is a city in southern Ukraine famous for its beaches, and it is also a victim of the war, like many other cities in the country.

There are other outlets, like The Kyiv Independent, that write in English. In this case it is a news service made up of former Kyiv Post employees, who started on Telegram now, during the Russian invasion. In six days he gained almost 38,000 subscribers.

Another site is pravdaGerashchenko_en, an English translation of a channel that has more than 100,000 followers, with videos and daily news.

Finally we have t.me/espresotb, an online news channel that helped cover the 2014 protest movement, has more than 45,000 followers.

Telegram gives media outlets a good way to reach a hard-to-reach young audience. Surveys found that nearly half of Ukraine’s Telegram users are under the age of 25, so it’s clear that it can be a great way to spread information, sometimes more effectively than Twitter.

