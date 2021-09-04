Telegram 8.0 introduces ‘streams’ for unlimited audiences

Telegram has the latest versions -something more- in which instead of competing with WhatsApp, it seems to want to compete with YouTube or Twitch. This one that arrives now, Telegram 8.0 is the culmination, at least for the moment, in what to turn the service into a radio and television station through the Internet.

I’m not saying it, nor is it a dream of mine. «The power of making your own TV station is here, in your pocket«, Is one of the clearest messages that Telegram 8.0 leaves us in the official announcement of its latest version. If we add to this that they have replicated the Clubhouse functionality for months, that group video calls made their way with an audience in mind and that the end of the restrictions has focused more on that audience than on the participants …

Telegram 8.0, news

Telegram has just turned eight years old and if on its previous anniversary video calls served as cake, in this are the streams unlimited the great novelty. That is to say, Live broadcasts with unlimited viewers in groups and channels. And as these broadcasts can be audio or video, according to taste or need, the Telegram 8.0 pocket radio is a fact. Your audience is unlimited “except for the popularity of your channel, or the population of the Earth,” they say.

However, in Telegram 8.0 (version only for mobile phones) there are other news that are worth commenting, such as the flexible forwarding, which is the option to forward a message hiding – it was already a year! – the original sender or the comments in multimedia messages. How this is done is through an intermediate sequence in which the message to be shared can be previewed.

Other news from Telegram 8.0 (it’s their 8th anniversary and this is their version number, yes) they include an option to scroll through the channels you follow without going back to the chat list: pulling up with a thumb gesture when you reach the end of the channel to move on to the next; stickers highlights, so you can more easily add them to your collection; a new count of unread messages in each chat; and new animated emoji, not to be missed.

In short, Telegram 8.0 is a more contained update than usual, as long as we except the fact that this application or service, whatever you want to call it, takes years mutating into something beyond instant messaging, or just messaging. Telegram is a potential media platform, a somewhat social network sui generis, but social network after all … And yes, it is also messaging with bits of productivity software.

By the way: if you are a user, surely you already know that the MC channel on Telegram It is a great site to follow everything we publish every day … and if you didn’t know, you already know. We wait for you there!