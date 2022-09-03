Telefunken compact F810 in the test: e-folding bike for the city under 900 euros The Telefunken compact F810 offers almost everything you are looking for in an electric folding bike, costs under 900 euros and is suitable for buses and trains when folded

The telefunken compact F810 offers almost everything you are looking for in an electric folding bike, costs less than 900 Euros and is suitable for buses and trains when folded. We tested the e-folding bike for the city.
Folding bikes have one major advantage over conventional bicycles: when folded, they can be stowed in the basement or in the trunk. In addition, there are no additional travel costs for public transport when folded. This makes folding bikes particularly suitable for commuters.
With electric folding bikes like the Telefunken Compact F810, there are a few other things to consider. For example, how strong the motor is and whether the battery has sufficient capacity. The electronics that control the motor are also crucial for a good driving experience. In addition, the e-folding bike should be allowed to drive legally as a pedelec on German roads. This is the case with the Telefunken compact F810. In addition, it is a step-through and should therefore particularly accommodate women or older people.
Anyone who is out and about in the city and does not attach importance to the folding of the e-bike should read our guide From 777 euros: This is how much a good e-bike for the city costs . In the past we have already tested a large number of e-folding bikes. Including cheap models like the Nakxus 20F057 (test report) and expensive models like the Gocycle G4 (test report) . Our list of the best offers a good overview: The 7 best e-folding bikes from 500 to 3000 euros .
Optics & processing
The Telefunken compact F810 looks like a compact city runabout. Its frame is painted metallic gray, the red Telefunken lettering is discreetly located in the front area. Telefunken has solved the slightly chaotic cable management in front of the handlebars less well. Even though mostly inexpensive components are used here, the e-folding bike still seems stable. There are no major abnormalities in terms of processing. However, we noticed that the cable connectors on the front and rear lights are too open. They detach easily and can be vulnerable to the elements.
The clearly named Telefunken compact F810 owes its compact appearance primarily to useful components that are anything but usual in this price range. So it comes with a chain guard, solid plastic mudguards and a luggage rack in which the battery sits. All three are important for commuters and other drivers who travel a lot in the city and maybe also transport their purchases with the e-folding bike.
Succeed
To fold it up, first fold down the handlebars, retract the seat post and fold in the pedals. The pedals are partly made of metal and make a more durable impression than many other all-plastic pedals that are usually seen on folding e-bikes in this price range. The safety lever to fold the frame is a bit complicated and requires some practice at first.
When folded, the Telefunken compact F810 does not hold itself together. There are no hooks or magnets. That’s why you can still heave the 22-kilogram bike into a trunk, for example. Longer stairs are difficult.
Handlebar & Display
The steering grips are ergonomic and comfortable. The 7-speed Shimano gears integrated into the grip are on the right-hand side, with the bell right next to it. On the left side, the LC display shows the speed, the battery status in bars, the selected support level and additional information such as the kilometers driven or the duration of the ride.
The submenu for increasing the maximum motor-assisted top speed, which you can reach with this control unit by simultaneously pulling both brake levers and switching on the e-folding bike, is locked. That’s good, it’s the only way it can be ridden as a pedelec on German roads.
A long press on the plus button turns the light on and off. The front light is bright enough to be seen at night. However, the cone of light to see something for yourself is quite small. The rear light also switches on together with the front light. It does not light up when braking.
ergonomics
In terms of ergonomics, the Telefunken compact F810 initially makes a good impression. The handlebars are pleasantly high and the Selle Royal saddle is comfortable. Telefunken states that their pedelec is suitable for drivers up to a height of 190 centimetres. We can’t confirm that, the seat post is too short for that. At a height of 186 centimetres, the test driver was no longer the ideal distance from the pedals. Tall riders should fit a longer seat post.
Drive
Basically, the Telefunken compact F810 drives appropriately. Even if you can’t keep up with large models like the Telefunken Multitalent RC822 (test report) in terms of stability . The 20-inch tires absorb a large part of the bumps, which is completely sufficient for the city and a ride on the dirt road is not an obstacle either.
engine
The 250 watt motor sits on the front wheel. You see that more often, especially with affordable e-bikes. Even if a motor on the rear wheel has better power transmission, that’s fine in this case. We had no problems with that. The motor is ideally placed in the middle of the bike. More on this in our article Starting at 950 euros: That’s how much a good e-bike with a mid-mounted motor costs .