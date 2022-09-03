Telefunken compact F810 in the test: e-folding bike for the city under 900 euros The Telefunken compact F810 offers almost everything you are looking for in an electric folding bike, costs under 900 euros and is suitable for buses and trains when folded

Folding bikes have one major advantage over conventional bicycles: when folded, they can be stowed in the basement or in the trunk. In addition, there are no additional travel costs for public transport when folded. This makes folding bikes particularly suitable for commuters.

With electric folding bikes like the Telefunken Compact F810, there are a few other things to consider. For example, how strong the motor is and whether the battery has sufficient capacity. The electronics that control the motor are also crucial for a good driving experience. In addition, the e-folding bike should be allowed to drive legally as a pedelec on German roads. This is the case with the Telefunken compact F810. In addition, it is a step-through and should therefore particularly accommodate women or older people.

Optics & processing