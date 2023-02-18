Telefónica will deploy the first 5G mmWave network in Spain during MWC 2023

- Advertisement -

Telefónica, Ericsson and Qualcomm have announced today the launch of the First millimeter 5G commercial mobile network (mmWave) in Spain at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

This will allow compatible user devices to access Telefónica’s 5G mmWave network powered by Ericsson during the event. At the event, Qualcomm will showcase its broad range of global 5G mmWave devices powered by Snapdragon mobile platforms.

Using the 5G mmWave spectrum is the optimal way to achieve high speeds and high capacity and to deliver the best 5G experience in highly populated areas.

- Advertisement -

Of particular interest is the role of 5G mmWave in the field of fixed wireless access, digitization and Industry 4.0, as it provides ultra-high-performance coverage and enables a whole new range of use cases to be explored.

Telefónica is the only service provider in Spain that has acquired a complete spectrum of 1 GHz, which will make Telefónica the first company capable of offering download speeds of more than 5 Gbps and upload speeds of 1 Gbps in the future.

This massive spectrum will enable the use of bandwidth-intensive applications such as multi-view cameras and user-generated content in crowded sports arenas such as football stadiums.

- Advertisement -

It will enhance immersive experiences such as virtual reality and augmented reality and provide industrial and manufacturing companies with the critical communications tools they need to go fully wireless and become more competitive by adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation in a totally flexible environment.

The 5G mmWave deployment will cover the Pavilion 3 of the Mobile World Congress Barcelona event using a wide bandwidth of mmWave spectrum obtained by Telefónica in the recent Spanish spectrum auction.

Ericsson is providing its AIR 5322 millimeter wave radio and 6651 high capacity RAN processor to enable 5G millimeter coverage. The radio access network equipment is equipped with Ericsson’s Silicon chipset, which enables industry-leading advantages of lightness and energy efficiency, as well as unique performance and innovative features.

- Advertisement -



