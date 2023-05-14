Telecine offers two months of subscription at half price

Who wants to hire the Telecine channels to watch the most diverse films, can do so with an initial help. Grupo Globo created a promotion of 50% discount on the subscription for the first two months. The price goes from R$ 29.90 to R$ 14.95 monthly during the period. The offer is valid for new customers, who will be able to sign up until May 22. The initiative applies both to deals closed directly by Globoplay and via operators such as Claro, SKY, DGO, Oi and Vivo – in the case of the latter, the promotional period runs until May 21st.

Those who want to purchase Telecine in the annual Globoplay package will still have a discount on the annual package. Instead of paying BRL 23.90 per month for the 12 months, the amount is now BRL 19.90. If you prefer to subscribe to the combo with Globoplay, the cost goes from R$ 37.90 to R$ 29.90 in the 12 installments. - Advertisement - During the days of the promotion, the catalog of premium movie channels will feature the premiere of Ticket to Paradiseromantic comedy with Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and the remake of the 1987 classic, Hellraiser – Reborn from Hell. The titles like halloween ends, More than friends It is to the limit are also on the list. How to filter spam from Twitter trends

In addition to the regular channels on the operators’ grid, Telecine’s portfolio can be accessed via streaming on Globoplay, on the official website or on the app for mobile devices. The download is available through the links located on the card below the text. So, did you like the promotion of Grupo Globo’s film channels? Comment with us!