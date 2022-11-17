Tekken 8 should arrive before April 2024; watch the first trailer

Tekken 8 is one of Bandai Namco’s latest high-profile announcements, and as you’d expect, many are eager to find out its release date.

Despite revealing Tekken 8 in an absolutely spectacular trailer, which highlights how the use of Unreal Engine 5 promises to catapult visual dynamism to new heights, Bandai Namco has not provided a release date.

In the most recent investor presentation, the Japanese publisher was asked about the release of Tekken 8 and despite a vague answer, the aim is to release Tekken 8 in the next fiscal year, which begins on April 1, 2023 and ends on March 31 of 2024. Bandai Namco does not commit to this prediction and says it could arrive after March 2024, but that is currently the goal.

It is worth mentioning that this means an average of about 9 years between the last game in the series and the new generation, which represents the longest time between releases. However, Tekken 7 also had new content support for multiple years, which allowed for this longer time between games.

Will Bandai be able to meet the target?