Tekken 8 may be getting online testing soon

2023 promises to be a big year for fighting games. In addition to the highly acclaimed Street Fighter 6, we still have Mortal Kombat 1 and, most likely, Tekken 8. Speaking of Bandai Namco’s iconic franchise, it looks like the game will soon be receiving an online test, giving a lucky few a chance to try out the title before its official release.

Announced at the April 2022 PlayStation Showcase, Tekken 8 is scheduled for release on PS5, Xbox Series and PC before April 2024, but for now, Bandai Namco remains focused on small gameplay trailers, in addition to giving no indication of a early test of the game. Fortunately, it looks like the game will get a closed test soon, as some hints of it have been found in the Steam database.