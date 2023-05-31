Tekken 8 may be getting online testing soon

2023 promises to be a big year for fighting games. In addition to the highly acclaimed Street Fighter 6, we still have Mortal Kombat 1 and, most likely, Tekken 8.
Speaking of Bandai Namco’s iconic franchise, it looks like the game will soon be receiving an online test, giving a lucky few a chance to try out the title before its official release.
Announced at the April 2022 PlayStation Showcase, Tekken 8 is scheduled for release on PS5, Xbox Series and PC before April 2024, but for now, Bandai Namco remains focused on small gameplay trailers, in addition to giving no indication of a early test of the game.
Fortunately, it looks like the game will get a closed test soon, as some hints of it have been found in the Steam database.
Tekken 8 CNT has been discovered in the PC gaming platform database, but has yet to be officially announced by Bandai Namco. However, its entry on the servers suggests that plans for this test will come to fruition soon.
The possibility of playing a test of Tekken 8 to discover the features of cross-platform play and netcode rollback is certainly interesting for fans of the franchise.
It is worth remembering that NetherRealm Studios recently opened a test for Mortal Kombat 1 online. If the Tekken 8 test really happens soon, is this a confirmation that the game will be released later this year?
Are you looking forward to Tekken 8?