TEKDI, the Digital Marketing Institute necessary in today’s education

Spending three or five years at a university, dedicating oneself to learning theory for months and then not being able or knowing how to apply it, taking courses on subjects that are not useful in the labor market … Traditional education has to adapt to a new way of learning and learning. put that knowledge into practice and so do we.

In recent years we have seen several initiatives that bring us closer to that educational future, to that integration between the labor market and constant learning based on experiences, initiatives that take advantage of the affordable knowledge network that we have on the Internet to create professionals prepared to face the problems that they need practical solutions.

Today I present one of those initiatives, based on learning Digital Marketing, with a different approach to everything we have seen so far.

This is TEKDI, and has its pillars very clear:

To be a good professional in the world of digital marketing, you have to be willing to learn new things every day .

. Few have several hours a day available to train, so they bet on dedication of 10 minutes daily in video format, in format micro-learning. In those 10 minutes the student must learn something new and put it into practice, to settle the knowledge and find it useful.

With this in mind, tekdi.education was born, a platform that offers everything necessary to have access to the best material available in this sector.

NETFLIX MARKETING COURSES

Students have access to all TEKDI courses, unlimited, so that they can be consulted when possible within their daily reality. These courses are updated every week, with new courses that show the news of a sector that is constantly updated.

This last point is important, because if a week ago Instagram did not allow updates from external tools, the release of its API has opened a completely new world. In a week there are thousands of videos on the Internet that have become outdated, and it is necessary to concentrate on the subject so that students are aware at all times of what can or cannot be done with each tool.

The use of TEKDI also allows the access to live classes and recordings, as well as hundreds of free templates, resources and tools, a tutor that always responds in less than 24 hours and also includes your tailor-made training plan to achieve your goals, so once you enter TEKDI, they will contact you to create your tailor-made training plan with the courses and content you need to learn to achieve your goals.

That humanely It is fundamental, and in this case they even personalize the experience, create learning routes for each student, because each one has their own objective, which makes some units more recommendable than others.

But learning about Online Marketing is not just watching videos and using tools, it is listening to other professionals, and that is why they have a online community where experiences and knowledge are exchanged.

With regard to the world of work, they have an exclusive employment exchange, companies that trust the TEKDI methodology to be able to find the right professional.

Leading the project we have Juan Merodio, a professional in the sector who has many years of experience and who has a very defined objective: there must be quality digital education accessible to all.

Juan Merodio has published more than 12 books on Digital Marketing, he is a regular speaker at industry conferences, with more than 600 behind him. In his more than 20 years of professional experience, he has managed to train more than 15,000 people, and with TEKDI he wants to take this training to a new level.

THE DIGITAL MARKETING MASTER

But TEKDI does not only have a model of courses “a la Netflix”, it also has the first online master’s degree in digital marketing in Spanish, The Digital Marketing Master, a 3-month master’s degree that has a score of 9.8 out of 10 by almost 700 students who have already participated.

In https://cursos.tekdi.education/wwwhatsnew you have the possibility of taking the 3 masters and access to the courses with a 93% discount.

We hope you make the most of it.

MORE INFORMATION ON TEKDI.EDUCATION

It is the opportunity to open new doors, and to do so with the security offered by a project of these characteristics. You can discover the details in tekdi.education, and verify everything they are offering in their social media profiles.