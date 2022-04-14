Tehran, the second season is coming to Apple TV +: trailer and plot

The is coming second season of the thriller Tehran . Apple, which will air it as the premiere of 2020 on the Apple TV + platform, has released the trailer on YouTube of the series created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Tehran is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

The second season of “Tehran” follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker who infiltrates Tehran with a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. But when his mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will endanger his loved ones. Glenn Close, two-time Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee, joins the cast of the second season, which sees the return of Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi.

THE first two episodes of the eight planned for the second season of Tehran will be available on Apple TV + from Friday 6 May 2022, the next ones will arrive on a weekly basis. Tomorrow instead, Friday 14 Aprilin the catalog of the Cupertino streaming service will make its debut Roar, the series with Nicole Kidman and Alison Brie announced last year that “paints a profound, intense and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.”