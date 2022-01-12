Teens rushed to hospital in ‘public order incident’ near Dublin shopping centre

Two teens were rushed to hospital following an incident near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Officers were alerted to a public order incident at around 5.40 pm on Wednesday.

The two boys have been taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Gardai are examining a number of locations as part of the probe.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the environs of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at this time who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

“Any persons who were in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre area and who have mobile phone footage of this incident are asked to contact Gardai.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”