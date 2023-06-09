Teenager spends more than R$ 315,000 on cell phone games and wipes out family savings

- Advertisement -

We’ve already talked here at TC about several cases in which children and teenagers spent absurd amounts on video games, causing damage to their guardians. This week, a new such case surfaced online, with a teenage girl spending her family’s $64,000 savings, leaving them with virtually nothing.

Gong Yiwang is the mother of the 13-year-old Chinese teenager who drained her bank account, as reported by Elephant News. In late May, the mother found out about her “upscale” lifestyle after receiving a call from the teenager’s teacher, informing her parents that the child was “addicted” to paid games. - Advertisement - The big question is, how did the teenager manage to spend that sum of $64,000 without her mother’s knowledge? It wasn’t a difficult process as she took her mother’s debit card and connected it to her smartphone, but surprisingly, she didn’t know where the money was coming from or how much she was spending on a daily basis. When her peers noted her carefree attitude while playing these mobile games, she caved to peer pressure who asked for funds to use on their own cell phones.