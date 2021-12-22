Teenager robbed of bike after being threatened at knifepoint in Dublin park

A teenage boy was left terrified after he was robbed of his bike at knifepoint in Drumcondra.

The 13-year-old was heading into Griffith Park when he was confronted at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

The teen was assaulted and threatened with a knife before the hoodlum snatched his electric bike and fled the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended an incident of theft of a bike from a person in the Griffith Park area of Drumcondra, Co Dublin at approximately 12:30pm yesterday, Tuesday, 21st December 2021.

“No injuries were reported to Gardaí following this incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”