Teenage woman and garda rushed to hospital after horror smash in south Dublin

A teenage woman and a garda were rushed to hospital after a horror two-car smash in south Dublin.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash on Deansgrange Road in Dublin 18 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The woman and the garda, a man in his 30s, were the drivers of the two cars.

They were both rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital, where the woman’s condition was described as “serious”.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place, and it is understood that both cars were badly damaged.

The Garda Ombudsman has been notified of the accident.

The full garda statement read: Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Deansgrange Road, Dublin 18, in early hours of Saturday the 25th September 2021.

“The collision involved a car and an official Garda vehicle.

:The driver of the car, a woman aged in her late teens was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“The driver of the Garda car, a man aged in his 30s was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“As this incident involved an on duty official Garda vehicle, this matter has been referred to GSOC, as a matter of course.”

