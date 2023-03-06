5G News
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Spider-Verse-style animated movie gets its first trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Spider-Verse-style animated movie gets its first trailer

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Spider-Verse-style animated movie gets its first trailer
teenage mutant ninja turtles new spider verse style animated movie gets its.jpeg
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are a pop culture landmark, and very soon, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo will win a new adventure on the big screen, this time in animated format.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon released the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this week.

Scheduled for release in the second half of 2023, the new animated film of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has production signed by Seth Rogen alongside Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.

The international team of voice actors has a great cast with names like Jackie Chan, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, Giancarlo Esposito, Ice Cube and Seth Rogen himself. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown, Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Brady Noon, Seth and Maya Rudolph also make up the voice acting team.

In the plot, after years of hiding from humans, the mutant brothers decide to do heroic acts to try to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. With the help of a new friend, April O’Neil, they will take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but the situation soon gets complicated when they unleash an army of mutants.

As you can see, the animation style is very similar to that of the Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse franchise, which was a resounding success and launched a new strand of animation on the big screen.

So, what did you think of this new approach to the franchise?

