Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Spider-Verse-style animated movie gets its first trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are a pop culture landmark, and very soon, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo will win a new adventure on the big screen, this time in animated format. Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon released the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this week.

Scheduled for release in the second half of 2023, the new animated film of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has production signed by Seth Rogen alongside Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. - Advertisement - The international team of voice actors has a great cast with names like Jackie Chan, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, Giancarlo Esposito, Ice Cube and Seth Rogen himself. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown, Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Brady Noon, Seth and Maya Rudolph also make up the voice acting team. Sales of physical games in the UK are reduced